Airbus secured net orders for 731 aircraft in 2016, while deliveries were up 8% at 688 aircraft, exceeding its full-year target. By comparison, Boeing logged net orders for 668 aircraft and delivered 728.

“It was a year where we not only delivered what we expected, but surpassed our expectations on deliveries and orders,” Airbus Commercial Aircraft president and Airbus COO Fabrice Brégier said at a Jan. 11 media briefing. “We can also lead [Boeing] in deliveries, but is this so important? We have the biggest backlog, so we should end up with more deliveries, but what counts is growing and growing quickly—as we did in 2016—in the years to come.”

Airbus’ original 2016 delivery target was 650 aircraft, although this was increased to 670 in November. “We delivered on our objectives in a challenging environment, proving our ramp-up readiness for the future," Brégier said.

Detailing its year-end figures, Airbus said it ended the year with a book-to-bill ratio of above one and a “healthy” backlog of 6,874 aircraft, valued at $1,018 billion at list prices.

“Airbus’ commercial aircraft deliveries in 2016 were up for the 14th year in a row, reaching a new company record of 688 aircraft, delivered to 82 customers. Deliveries were more than 8% higher than the previous record of 635 set in 2015,” Airbus said.

Deliveries comprised 545 Airbus A320 family aircraft (68 A320neos), 66 A330s, 49 A350 XWBs and 28 A380s. Over 40% of single aisle deliveries were the larger A321 models.

The orders covered 607 singles aisles (561 A320neos and 46 A320ceos) and 124 widebodies (41 A350s), spanning 51 customers. This is the net figure and, while there were 218 order cancelations, 72 of these were ceo to neo conversions between programs. A long-listed Kingfisher order for 82 aircraft, which was not in the airframer’s production plan, was also finally canceled. Airbus’ gross order figure for the year was 949 aircraft.

When quizzed on aircraft deferrals, Airbus COO-customers John Leahy replied: “Deferrals don’t bother me, because we overbook and if we don’t get deferrals someone is going to be very unhappy. Actual cancellations, where people leave the program, rarely happen.”

In December, Airbus had a huge push to meet its targets, logging 321 net orders and delivering an “exceptional” 111 aircraft within the month—double its normal output—as it strived to get back on track after hold ups on the A320neo and A350 programs. Boeing delivered 66 aircraft in December.

“Don’t leap to the conclusion that we will maintain those deliveries across 2017. We don’t intend to deliver 1,200 aircraft,” Brégier joked. “Hopefully in December 2017, we won’t strike another record—we will be stronger throughout the year.”

Airbus said the 2016 order figures give it 52% market share against Boeing by aircraft numbers, based on both companies securing a total of 1,399 net orders across the year. Airbus also estimated 53% of order values, representing $104.9 billion in financial terms, based on a total of $198.4 billion across both manufacturers.

In terms of market share by aircraft type, Airbus said it had secured 53% of single-aisle orders, 55% of widebodies and 10% of very large aircraft, although all Boeing deliveries in this final category were freighters.

Bregier said Airbus’ strategic priorities are to boost deliveries, push ahead with digital innovation and extend the manufacturer’s global support presence.

In 2016, Airbus flew the A350-1000 for the first time, started to deliver both A320neo engine variants, certified the Pratt & Whitney-powered A321neo, the A330neo entered final assembly and the European manufacturer delivered its first A330 regional. The first US-assembled aircraft, an A321, was also delivered from Mobile, Alabama and construction began on its Chinese A330 Completion and Delivery Center.

