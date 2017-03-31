The first Airbus A319neo performed its maiden flight March 31, Airbus announced in a statement.

The smallest member of the A320neo family, powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines, took off from Hamburg and landed in Toulouse after a five-hour flight.

The flight crew was able to assess the general handling of the aircraft and to check the main systems, Airbus said. The A319neo, registered as D-AVWA, will be based in Toulouse in order to complete its flight test program.

Airbus said in February that production of the A320 family of single-aisle airliners was “essentially sold out to 2022.” The Toulouse-based manufacturer plans to ramp up production of A320 family aircraft to 69 a month in 2019.

The A319neo is the smallest member of the A320neo family. Airbus said the aircraft offers its operators “superior short field performance in hot and high conditions.” It can accommodate up to 160 passengers.

