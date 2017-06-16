Latvian carrier airBaltic has received its fifth Bombardier CS300, after becoming the launch customer for the larger CSeries variant in late 2016.

The fifth CS300 aircraft, registered as YL-CSE, arrived in Riga June 16, following a seven-hr. and 56-min. nonstop flight from Montreal Mirabel.

Thus far, airBaltic has completed more than 1,552 flights and flown over 3,892 block hours with its CS300 fleet.

By the end of 2019, airBaltic plans to have 20 Bombardier CS300 aircraft in its fleet.

AirBaltic will exhibit its fourth Bombardier CS300, which was delivered June 1, at the Paris Air Show. The Latvian carrier has 20 CS300 jets on firm order.

