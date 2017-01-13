Latvian carrier airBaltic reported its Bombardier CS300 operation performance is exceeding expectations since launching scheduled flights in December.

The CS300 launch customer took delivery of the aircraft Nov. 28, 2016, and launched its first flight from Riga to Amsterdam Dec. 14. It received its second CS300 Dec. 31. The two aircraft have completed more than 100 flights and flown over 200 hours.

“Both of our aircraft have entered full commercial operations, servicing our passengers just like any other airBaltic aircraft. The smooth operational performance is complemented by a lot of positive feedback that we receive from our customers about the improved flying experience,” CEO Martin Gauss said in a statement.

AirBaltic’s fleet also includes 12 Bombardier Q400s and 13 Boeing 737s.

