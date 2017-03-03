AirAsia A320neo
AirAsia has accelerated its planned deliveries of Airbus A320neos this year, as the low-cost carrier (LCC) group targets a resumption of fleet growth. The Malaysia-based LCC reached an agreement in February to boost 2017 neo deliveries, by advancing some that were due in subsequent years, an AirAsia spokesman said. AirAsia has also canceled the remaining A320ceos it ordered directly from Airbus. The AirAsia Group had previously expected to receive 11 A320neos and six A320ceos in 2017, ...
