French Polynesian carrier Air Tahiti Nui is preparing for a major upgrade of its long-haul international fleet in 2018, when it will begin the replacement of its Airbus A340s with Boeing 787-9s.

The carrier has four 787s on order—two leased and two purchased. These will replace four A340-300s it operates on flights to Auckland and Tokyo, and on a route to Paris via Los Angeles.

The 787-9s are scheduled to arrive between October 2018 and September 2019. The leased aircraft will enter the fleet first, followed by the two purchased aircraft in 2019. Cabin configuration is still being finalized, and training is expected to begin next year.

Air Tahiti Nui reported a profit of €19 million ($23 million) for 2016, down 54% from the previous year. Revenue was down by 1% to €298 million, and operating costs were essentially flat. Traffic and capacity were both up by 1%, while load factor remained stable at 76%.

CEO Michel Monvoisin noted the carrier is now making a positive contribution to the national budget, as its majority owner is the government of French Polynesia. “This is a fair return after the difficult years the company went through and the support provided at that time” by the government, Monvoisin said.

Inbound tourism was up by 5% in 2016, driven by the US and French markets. Together, those countries account for more than half of visitors to French Polynesia. Air Tahiti Nui has a market share of 67% of total international traffic, followed by Air France with 14% and Air New Zealand with 8%.

Adrian Schofield/Aviation Daily avweekscho@gmail.com