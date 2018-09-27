Air New Zealand has revealed plans to begin operating its first two Airbus A321neos on short-haul international routes in November.

While the carrier has not confirmed the first A321neo delivery date, it has scheduled the initial flight for Nov. 12. A second aircraft will also enter service during that month. The first of the airline’s A320neos is scheduled to arrive in February.

The airline has seven A321neos and six A320neos on order for its international fleet. These aircraft will be used to replace A320ceos on routes to Australia and the Pacific Islands. Air New Zealand also has seven A321neos on order for its domestic fleet.

The A320/A321neos for the international fleet will be delivered through late 2019. The domestic A321neos are scheduled to be delivered between 2020 and 2024.

Air New Zealand is configuring the A321neos with 214 seats, an increase of 46 compared to its A320ceos. The A320neos will have 165 seats. Middle seats on the new aircraft will be 3 cm (1.2 in.) wider than in the current fleet, and aisle and window seats will be 1 cm wider. A slimline seat design will help give passengers 7% more useable space.

Other features on the international neo fleet will include overhead lockers that are 25% larger, IFE systems with a larger 10-in. screen, USB charging points and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com