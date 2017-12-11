Air New Zealand has secured aircraft on short-term leases to cover for Boeing 787s grounded because of engine issues and reduced some operating parameters for the rest of its 787 fleet. The carrier has leased an Airbus A330-200 and A340-300 from Portugal-based Hi Fly. The two aircraft will start to serve the carrier’s Australian routes by next week. They will take over all of Air New Zealand’s flights from Auckland to Perth, and some of its flights to Sydney. These will be the ...