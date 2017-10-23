Air India Boeing 777-300ER
Air India is seeking a bridge loan of up to $555 million to take delivery of three Boeing aircraft from a prevailing order that will boost its fleet strength. The airline, which is scheduled to take delivery of three Boeing 777-300ER aircraft early in 2018, has invited offers from banks or financial institutions to arrange the bridge financing for a period of 12 months, according to a tender document reviewed by ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. “[The] government of ...
