Air Austral Boeing 737-800
La Réunion-based Air Austral and Air Madagascar are looking at updating their respective fleets, 10 months into a partnership aimed at making the two small airlines more resistant to competition that they say has been “positive overall” so far. The two companies have been boosting their long-haul frequencies, now offering 10 flights per week from Paris to Réunion, as well as reinforcing their regional networks and signing a partnership with Kenya Airways, giving ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air Austral, Air Madagascar eye fleet renewal " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.