La Réunion-based Air Austral and Air Madagascar are looking at updating their respective fleets, 10 months into a partnership aimed at making the two small airlines more resistant to competition that they say has been “positive overall” so far. The two companies have been boosting their long-haul frequencies, now offering 10 flights per week from Paris to Réunion, as well as reinforcing their regional networks and signing a partnership with Kenya Airways, giving ...