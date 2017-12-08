Kazakhstan’s Air Astana said it is destined to become one of the largest Airbus A320neo family operators in Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) over the next three years. The Almaty-based carrier took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo in November 2016, making it the first airline in the CIS to operate the type. The aircraft is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engines. It features a two-class cabin layout, seating 16 ...