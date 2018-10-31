UAE-based LCC Air Arabia has marked its 15th anniversary with a brand refresh.

The unveiling of the new corporate identity took place during a launch ceremony at the Air Arabia hangar in Sharjah International Airport.

The airline serves more than 150 routes from four hubs spread across the UAE, Morocco and Egypt, with a fleet of 53 Airbus A320-family aircraft, with further expansion planned for 2019.

“It was 15 years ago that Air Arabia and the low-cost airline concept were just an idea in the region, an idea of connecting people at affordable cost,” chairman Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Thani said at the event.

“The launch of Air Arabia’s new brand identity … reflects the carrier’s successful journey and echoes the future with a fresh perspective, while mirroring its ambitions and the next phase of international growth.”

The airline said it has retained its symbol, the seagull, modernizing and enlarging its wingspan—a reflection of the carrier’s continuing growth. The new livery reverses out the red and white colors of the fin compared to its predecessor, enlarges the airline’s name on the forward fuselage and largely dispenses with the former light silver-grey shade used on the rear of the fuselage.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com