Aeroflot Airline has canceled an order for eight Airbus A350-800s, Airbus revealed in a presentation at an annual press briefing Jan. 11. Airbus confirmed to ATW the Russian flag carrier has 14 A350-800s on order. The order change was made in November 2016.

In 2007, Aeroflot ordered 22 A350s, comprising eight -800s and 14 -900s.

Because the number of -800 orders has been shrinking, Airbus dropped the model from its line-up. In May 2016, Airbus Commercial Aircraft president and Airbus COO Fabrice Brégier told Russia’s Kommersant newspaper that Aeroflot and the manufacturer were considering converting the -800 order into another type, likely the A330neo.

In November 2016, Aeroflot canceled an order for 22 Boeing 787s, transferring purchase rights to Avia Capital Service, a leasing subsidiary of Russian government-owned industrial conglomerate Rostec, under an agreement among Aeroflot, Boeing and lessor. At the time, Aeroflot said it would rely on the A350 and the Boeing 777 for its widebody requirements.

