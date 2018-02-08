Greek carrier Aegean Airlines is just three to four weeks away from a narrowbody renewal decision, as it prepares to grow to a 75-aircraft fleet by 2023.

Aegean, which acquired Greek rival Olympic Air in 2013, currently operates 46 Airbus A320-family aircraft and 12 turboprops.

Delivering a keynote address at the Aviation Club UK in London on Feb. 7, Aegean Airlines CEO Dimitrios Gerogiannis confirmed that a fleet-renewal tender is about to be decided. Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft are both understood to be in contention.

“We are now in the last mile of the process – we’re really at the last stage—so I can’t comment on where we stand, but within the next three to four weeks, we expect that this program will be done,” he said,

Aegean took most of its current A320ceo aircraft around 2007-11 and their leases will come to an end around 2023-24, Gerogiannis said.

Ideally, the Aegean CEO would like to see greater competition among the manufacturers. “I wish there was a third, or even a fourth major player,” he said, describing Airbus and Boeing’s current rivals as niche players.

“The mass market is served by Airbus and Boeing and it is difficult to see something else emerging in the next 10 to 15 years, although niches will continue to be there,” he said.

When quizzed on whether Aegean would go long-haul, Gerogiannis said this was unlikely. He explained that Aegean still “easily” has four to six years of moderate growth potential on short-haul. Any thoughts about long-haul would come “much later.”

Under Aegean’s five-year plan to 2023, Gerogiannis is planning to add another 25 destinations out of Athens and grow its passenger numbers from 13.2 million to 60 million. However, he is not holding this plan in stone.

“I don’t believe in the famous five-year plan, because things change so rapidly in the airline business. Even if things are good, we are always looking for the black swan [unexpected event] because we know something unexpected will happen. We would really rather be cautious than the other way around,” he said.

While Aegean already serves most European capitals, there is scope for additional frequencies to those destinations and expansion to secondary cities. “We want to keep what we’re doing under control. We don’t want to take steps that would jeopardize what we’ve done so far,” he said.

Aegean launched in 1999 and has focused on international growth since 2006. The airline survived a “perfect storm,” of an unsupportive government, fierce competition, Olympic’s privatization and the Greek economic crash, which wiped 25% from the country’s GDP.

“[The Greek financial downturn] lasted seven years and was the worst and longest economic crisis of any European country, including post-war Germany,” Gerogiannis said.

By 2013, Aegean had acquired Olympic, posted its first strong profits and embarked on a rapid growth program.

Since then, Aegean has doubled its fleet from 30 aircraft to 61 this year. The airline also doubled its revenue and passenger numbers, as well as quadrupling its international network and cash position.

“Now we are finally able to repay our shareholders who have been very patient these 15 years,” he said. “We have a very strong dividend policy and I hope that will continue.”

Despite acquiring Olympic, Gerogiannis has no immediate plans to play an active role in market consolidation. Instead, he will focus on developing the airline’s core operations and simply getting the job done.

Gerogiannis stressed that Aegean’s staff are a major part of its success, as they are a key and tangible differentiator in an extremely homogenous market.

In 2017, Aegean carried 13.2 million passengers across its network, which includes 71 international destinations. Roughly 75% of Aegean’s revenue is generated by international flights, with the remaining 25% coming from domestic services.

