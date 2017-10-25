Rendering of CS300 in Korean Air livery
Korean Air is confident it will receive its first Bombardier CSeries aircraft by the end of this year or early 2018, after its timetable was affected by program delays. The Seoul-based carrier was to have received its first CS300 this week, Korean Air president Walter Cho said at the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines annual assembly. However, deliveries have been delayed because of issues with Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. Korean was previously expecting to receive four CS300s this ...
