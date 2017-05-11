Hong Kong Express A320
HNA Group subsidiary Hong Kong Express (HK Express) aims to upgauge its fleet through new deliveries of Airbus narrowbody aircraft, although its plans have been disrupted by production problems. The low-cost carrier (LCC) has received three A320neos and has nine still to be delivered, CEO Andrew Cowen told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily at the ISTAT Asia conference. The timeline for the remaining deliveries is under discussion, because of engine reliability and production ...
