Latin American LCC group Viva Air has firmed an order for 35 Airbus A320neo and 15 A320ceo single-aisle aircraft. The group originally signed an MOU for the aircraft at the Paris Air Show in June.

Viva Air said the aircraft will be operated by the group’s airlines VivaColombia and Viva Air Peru and will allow the two all-Airbus operators to modernize their fleets and capture growth opportunities across Latin America.

“This order reflects our long-term commitment to our customers lowering fares further due to the benefits of this new fleet,” CEO and founder of VivaColombia, William Shaw said. He added that the group planned to accelerate its growth throughout Latin America.

The Airbus-VivaColombia relationship began in 2012 when the airline began operations with A320s. The carrier, based in Medellin, has been an all-Airbus operator since, and today operates 11 A320s.

Viva Air recently launched Viva Air Peru, which currently operates three A320s.

Viva Air is a Panamanian-headquartered group created by Irelandia Aviation and led by Declan Ryan. Irelandia specializes in developing LCCs and has six around the world: Ryanair, Allegiant, Tigerair, VivaAerobus, VivaColombia and most recently Viva Air Peru. Combined, the airlines have a fleet of more than 420 aircraft.

