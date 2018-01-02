Vietnamese LCC VietJet converted an existing order for 42 Airbus A320neos to the larger A321neo variant during the final week of 2017, the two companies said Jan. 2.

With the conversion, VietJet’s order tally with Airbus now comprises 73 A321neos and 11 A321ceos.

VietJet’s new A321neos will be powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, Airbus said, and will be configured for 230 passengers to fly on both domestic and regional routes.

In November 2017, VietJet ordered Pratt’s PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engines for 10 of its forthcoming A321neos in a signing ceremony attended by US President Donald Trump during his 12-day Asian tour.

“The A320 family has contributed to VietJet’s … operational performance and helped to keep our costs extremely low,” VietJet president and CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said. “Upsizing our order to the A321neo reflects VietJet’s efforts to bring more comfort … and safety to our valued passengers.”

At 2017 list prices, the upsized order represents a $781 million price differential between the models; the two companies did not release details on any additional monetary transactions for the conversion plan.

As of Nov. 30, VietJet had an additional 13 A321ceos and 31 A321neos remaining on direct order from the manufacturer. The LCC has ordered a total 119 Airbus aircraft, with 33 A320ceo family aircraft delivered and 49 A320ceo family jets operating (including leased aircraft), according to Airbus’ records. The first of the A321neos was delivered to VietJet in the last week of December 2017.

