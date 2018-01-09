On Jan. 8, Boeing announced a Turkish Airlines order for three more 777 freighters the carrier placed in December 2017.

The new order came weeks after the Istanbul-based airline took delivery of two of the large cargo jets as part of its plan to further expand its freight business.

“These freighter orders will surely contribute to our significant target for establishing a young and efficient cargo fleet,” Turkish chairman of the board and executive committee M. İlker Aycı said. “The new aircraft will be delivered this year and will provide us with additional flexibility to serve more destinations while we continue to develop our global freight service.”

On Dec. 1, 2017, IATA reported the world air freight market was on track for its strongest year of growth since 2010. Total market air freight volumes rose 5.9% year-over-year in October 2017. According to IATA, European carriers had 6.4% growth in international air cargo volumes and Middle Eastern carriers had a 4.7% rise in international cargo traffic in October.

