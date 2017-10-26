Thai Airways Boeing 787-8
Thai Airways is in the final stages of assessing its options for major new aircraft orders, even while it is still receiving more widebodies from existing orders. The carrier is considering orders for up to 30 aircraft. Two-thirds would be widebodies, and the remainder would be narrowbodies, Thai Airways VP-alliances & commercial strategy Krittaphon Chantalitanon said. The types and manufacturers are still being decided, and the airline must also submit its proposal for government ...
