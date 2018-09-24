Singapore Airlines (SIA) has taken delivery of the first of seven Airbus A350-900 ultra-long-range (ULR) aircraft, which will be placed in service Oct. 11 on a nonstop service between Singapore and New York Newark Liberty International Airport—the world’s longest route with an average flying time of 18 hr. and 45 min.

The aircraft, with a range of up to 9,700 nautical miles, is configured in a two-class layout, with 67 business- and 94 premium-economy seats.

Following Newark, the aircraft will enter service with SIA on two more nonstop transpacific routes to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said the A350-900ULR will “bring more convenience and comfort to our customers and will enable us to operate ultra-long-range flights in a commercially viable manner. It will help us boost our network competitiveness and further grow the Singapore hub.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com