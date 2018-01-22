Florida-based regional carrier Silver Airways has firmed its intention to take an initial batch of 20 ATR turboprops, from an LOI for up to 50 of the aircraft signed in August 2017.

The airline will lease the aircraft from Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), which has placed an order with the Franco-Italian manufacturer for 12 ATR 42-600s and three ATR 72-600s. The remaining five aircraft for Silver—four ATR 42-600s and a single ATR 72-600—will come from an earlier order that NAC placed with ATR.

Silver Airways will be the first operator of -600 series aircraft in the US.

Fort Lauderdale-based Silver had initially planned to take the first ATRs from its LOI by the end of 2017, but ATR CEO Christian Scherer said in Toulouse Jan. 21 that the initial ATR 42-600 would now be delivered to Silver in March 2018. All deliveries are expected to be completed by 1Q 2020 and will gradually replace the carrier’s existing fleet of Saab 340B Plus turboprops.

The aircraft will be in 46-seat configuration, with a seat pitch of up to 32 inches. They are intended to increase frequencies on Silver’s existing routes as well as opening new routes in the southeastern US and the Caribbean.

“What really attracted Silver was that we were able to show that with the ATR 42 you could give the same cost signature as Silver currently operates with the Saab 340, but with a significantly larger aircraft,” Scherer said.

Silver is in the process of acquiring Puerto Rico’s Seaborne Airlines, which is in Chapter 11 proceedings at present. “You can see Silver expanding their network, not just in the southeastern US but also in the Bahamas and the Caribbean,” Scherer added. “So the potential for Silver is going to increase. So, very hopefully [Silver’s order] will go beyond these 20 aircraft.”

ATR estimates there are 250 turboprops more than 15 years old operating in the US that will need to be replaced.

