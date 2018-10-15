Russia’s S7 Airlines has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX on lease from Air Lease Corp., becoming the first Russian airline to fly the type.

The aircraft, based at Novosibirsk Tolmachevo International Airport, will be used to operate S7’s first domestic flights to Moscow and Chita this week.

S7—operated by Globus Airlines—plans to take 10 more 737 MAX jets over the next few years as part of a strategic plan to strengthen its fleet.

“The airline’s fleet already includes 21 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft. The new Boeing 737 MAX we received today from our partners at Air Lease Corp. offers even more passenger comfort, reduced noise level and lower environmental impact,” Globus Airlines general director Vadim Klebanov said.

Powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, the S7 Airlines’ 737 MAX features a two-class cabin layout, with eight business- and 168 economy-class seats. It is equipped with new Advanced Technology winglets.

S7 Airlines is the largest privately owned carrier in Russia and second largest airline in the Russian market. From January-August, S7 member Sibir Airline carried 7.77 million passengers, up 17.9% year-over-year (YOY), while Globus carried 2.9 million, down 3.1% YOY.

Last year, S7 Airlines became the first operator of the Airbus A320neo. Its fleet includes 88 aircraft; in addition to the 21 737NGs S7 operates 50 A320 family and 17 Embraer E-170s.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com