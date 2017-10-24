Aeroflot low-cost subsidiary (LCC) Pobeda Airlines has taken delivery of the first of eight Boeing 737-800s leased by Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation.

Before the end of the year, the airline will take delivery of three more of the type. In 2018 it will add eight more 737-800s; in 2019, it will take six more from other lessors.

The new aircraft is the first in the fleet that equipped with Split Scimitar Winglet, which Pobeda said will decrease fuel consumption by 1.6%.

The Moscow Vnukovo-based carrier began operations in December 2014; in June 2017 the airline carried its 10 millionth passenger. Between January and May 2017, Pobeda carried 1.7 million passengers, up 6% year-over-year. In 2016, the LCC carried 4.3 million passengers, up 38.7% over 2015.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com