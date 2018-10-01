Qatar Airways has upsized an order for five Airbus A350-900s to the bigger A350-1000 version.

The amended order will enable the Doha-based carrier to grow long-haul routes and add capacity.

With 76 aircraft on order, Qatar Airways is the largest A350 XWB customer and currently operates 27 A350-900s and three A350-1000s.

The A350-1000’s fuselage is 7 m (23 ft.) longer and offers 44 more seats in Qatar’s cabin configuration, which features 46 Qsuite business-class and 281 economy seats.

Two Rolls-Royce Trent XWBs engines power the A350-1000 and appear externally identical to the -900’s engines, despite their greater thrust (97,000 lb. compared to 84,000 lb.).

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “Since taking delivery of the world’s first A350-1000 in February 2018, we have been extremely pleased with the aircraft’s performance, which has prompted us to update our original order.”

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at