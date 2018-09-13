Nigeria’s Air Peace has ordered 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s during a signing ceremony in Lagos.

Air Peace operates Boeing 737s between major cities in Central and West Africa. The airline, which recently added 777s to its fleet, is looking to soon launch its international flight operations.

Air Peace chairman & CEO Allen Onyema said the new aircraft will enable the Nigerian carrier to “expand our network to offer more destinations and serve more passengers. The fuel efficiency and superior operating economics of the 737 MAX will ensure that the aircraft will play a major role in growing our business in the years to come.”

According to AWIN, Air Peace has a total fleet of 17 aircraft, which include:

Five 737-300s (four of which are owned, one leased);

Five 737-500s (four of which are owned, one leased);

One 777-200ER, owned;

One 777-300 (owned);

One DO328Jet (Dornier 328JET), leased; and

Four Embraer ERJ-145s (owned).

Boeing SVP-commercial sales & marketing Ihssane Mounir acknowledged that Africa is a “growing market for commercial airplanes.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com