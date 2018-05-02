Qantas Airways has converted six more options for Boeing 787-9s to firm orders, which will allow the Australian flag carrier to retire its remaining 747-400s a few years earlier than planned. Qantas has already taken delivery of four 787-9s, and has another four scheduled to be delivered by the end of this year. Deliveries of the latest six orders are expected to begin in the second half of 2019 and continue through late 2020. After these six are converted, Qantas will still have 39 ...