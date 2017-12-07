Dublin-based Avolon finalized an order for 55 737 MAX 8s and 20 737 MAX 10s, plus options for an additional 20 MAX 8s.

Boeing dominated November’s new order tally, booking 159 commercial aircraft by six customers, valued at approximately $21 billion at list prices. Boeing’s November sales included major orders by Ireland-based subsidiaries of two Chinese aircraft leasing companies.

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Dublin-based subsidiary of China Developmental Bank Financial Leasing Co. (CDB Leasing), firmed an order Nov. 8 for 48 737 MAXs and eight 787-9s, valued at $7.6 billion.

And on Nov. 18, Dublin-based Avolon, a subsidiary of China’s Bohai Leasing, finalized an order for 55 737 MAX 8s and 20 737 MAX 10s, plus options for an additional 20 MAX 8s, valued at nearly $11 billion total.

Kuwait-based lessor ALAFCO also made a major contribution to Boeing’s MAX order book, with a Nov. 12 order for 20 MAX 8s, valued at $2.2 billion. Additional Boeing orders in November came from Ethiopian Airlines (two 777F cargo aircraft) and two separate unidentified customers, with orders for five 787-9s and one 747-8F cargo plane, respectively.

Toulouse-based Airbus reported a single customer commercial aircraft order for the month, but it was a significant one, as CDB Aviation ordered 30 A320neos and 15 A321neos, valued at $5.2 billion.

Boeing’s net total order count for the first 11 months of 2017 comes to 647 commercial aircraft, compared to Airbus’ 331 net order total for the same period. The count does not include military, business/VIP and private customer orders.

Airbus had the most deliveries in November, with 74 commercial aircraft delivered to 28 airlines and nine lessors. Boeing delivered 68 aircraft during the month to 27 airlines and eight lessors.

From Airbus, Irish lessor AerCap took delivery of seven aircraft (two A350-900s bound for Hong Kong airlines; two A320neos bound for Brazilian LCC Azul; two A320neos bound for Sichuan Airlines; and one A350-900 bound for Air Mauritius); four aircraft each were delivered to Malaysia-based AirAsia (three A320neos and an A320ceo), India’s IndiGo (all A320neos), and Vietnam’s VietJet (all A321ceos).

Boeing delivered five aircraft each to China Eastern (three 737-800s and two 737 MAXs), China Southern Airlines (three 737 MAXs and two 737-800s) and Ryanair (all 737-800s) and four aircraft to China’s Bank of Communications Leasing (all 737-800s)

As of Nov. 30, Boeing has delivered 657 commercial aircraft compared to Airbus’ 588. Military, business/VIP and private customers are not included in these totals.

