Golden Falcon Aviation, the exclusive aircraft provider of the new Kuwait-based Wataniya Airways, has signed an MOU for 25 Airbus A320neo family aircraft at the Dubai Air Show.

Wataniya Airways resumed operations in July 2017 with a fleet of two A320ceo aircraft serving several destinations in the Middle East and Europe from its home base in Kuwait.

Wataniya chairman Ali Al Fouzan said the A320neo family “will offer our customers the most comfortable and modern cabins with 18-in. wide seats while ensuring profitability and efficiency. The addition of the aircraft will enable us to further strengthen our network as we continue to serve our valued customers.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com