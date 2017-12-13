Kazakhstan-based regional carrier Qazaq Air has signed a firm purchase agreement for two new Bombardier Q400 turboprops, in an order valued at $66.8 million at list prices.

Qazaq Air launched operations in July 2015.

CEO Treherne Pollock said the Q400 enables the carrier to serve 15 destinations in Kazakhstan. “To date, we have flown more than 420,000 passengers, having shown a 50% increase in passenger traffic in 2017 compared to last year. Adding two new aircraft to our fleet will not only allow us to expand our route network inside the Republic of Kazakhstan, but also to start new flights beyond it, covering nearby cities in the Central Asian region,” he said.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com