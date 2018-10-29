Japan Airlines (JAL) subsidiary Japan Air Commuter (JAC) took delivery of a 70-seat ATR 72-600, the first ATR 72 in Japan.

The handover took place four months after JAC converted an order for an ATR 42-600. “This acquisition of an ATR 72-600 will allow us to be more flexible with our operations, matching capacity to demand more efficiently,” JAC president Hiroki Kato said. The operator, which has received five ATR 42-600s, placed its first one into service in 2017.

Last summer, Hokkaido Air System, another JAL subsidiary, inked an MOU for three ATR 42-600s. Amakusa Airlines started operations with the first ATR in Japan, a leased 48-seat ATR 42-600, in 2015.

Meanwhile, the competition has long been better established in the country. Aviation Week’s Fleet & MRO Forecast shows there are 37 Bombardier Q400s in service in Japan.

