Dubai-based hybrid carrier flydubai firmed its order for 175 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft—including options for an additional 50 MAXs—Dec. 21, a $27 billion list price booking that Boeing claims as the “largest single-aisle order [by number of aircraft and total value] in Middle East history.”

Flydubai originally committed to the purchase at the Dubai Air Show in November.

Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said it is the largest order in the company’s eight year history, surpassing flydubai’s 2013 booking of 75 MAXs and 11 737-800s. Five MAXs from the 2013 order have been delivered to-date. Flydubai placed its first order with Boeing in 2008, ordering 50 Next-Generation 737-800s. As of mid-November, the carrier had taken delivery of 63 737-800s.

The new order brings flydubai’s MAX aircraft backlog up to potentially 296 aircraft, flydubai said. “We have become one of the world’s top ten airlines in terms of order backlog,” Al Ghaith said, adding the new aircraft will continue to “enhance the connectivity of Dubai’s aviation hub.”

More than 50 of the 175 aircraft in the new order will be 737 MAX 10s, with the remaining balance split between MAX 8 and MAX 9s.

All of flydubai’s 737 MAX jets will be powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Boeing said. The manufacturer has logged 640 net 737 MAX orders in 2017 year-to-date.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com