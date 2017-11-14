Ethiopian Airlines announced an order for four Boeing 777 freighters in a deal valued at more than $1.3 billion at list prices.

The transaction includes a new order for two freighters. It also includes two freighters the airline announced as a commitment in June that finalized into a firm order this month.

“This airplane order will provide Ethiopian's Cargo & Logistics business with enhanced cargo capacity and better operating economics as we continue to build one of the largest cargo terminals in the world,” Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said at the Dubai Air Show.

According to Boeing, this order pushes 777 net orders this year to 57—37 of them for the current-generation 777—providing further support to a smooth production transition to the new 777X.

Ethiopian Cargo operates six 777s and two 757Fs to 39 cargo destinations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com