Emirates Airline has announced a $16 billion deal for up to 36 additional Airbus A380s, securing production of the aircraft type for another 10 years. The commitment is for 20 A380s and 16 options, with deliveries to start in 2020. The order is valued at $16 billion at current list prices.

Emirates’ A380 fleet operates both GE and Rolls-Royce engines; the Dubai-based carrier is evaluating engine options for the latest order.

Together with Emirates’ 101-strong A380 fleet and its current order backlog for 41 aircraft, this new order brings Emirates’ commitment to the A380 program to 178 aircraft, worth over $60 billion.

Emirates chairman and CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, “We’ve made no secret of the fact that the A380 has been a success for Emirates. Our customers love it, and we’ve been able to deploy it on different missions across our network, giving us flexibility in terms of range and passenger mix.”

He said some of the new A380s will be used as fleet replacements. “This order will provide stability to the A380 production line. We will continue to work closely with Airbus to further enhance the aircraft and onboard product,” he said.

Airbus COO-customers John Leahy said Jan. 15 the A380 program would have had to be shut down if Emirates did not order more aircraft.

“If we can’t work out a deal with Emirates, it is clear we will have to shut down the program,” Leahy had said, speaking on Airbus’ 2017 orders and deliveries webinar Monday.

