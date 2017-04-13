Brazilian manufacturer Embraer delivered 18 commercial aviation aircraft in the first-quarter of 2017, down from 21 deliveries in the year-ago quarter.

Sixteen of the delivered aircraft were E175s, including seven to US regional carrier SkyWest Airlines, five to American Airlines, three to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ regional subsidiary KLM Cityhopper and one to Alaska Airlines’ regional carrier Horizon Air.

Embraer’s other two first-quarter deliveries were E195 received by China’s Hainan Airlines.

Embraer did not report any new orders for the quarter, but notably five E175s attributed to an undisclosed customer since Embraer's 2016 third quarter are now classified as SkyWest orders in Embraer’s 1Q 2017 E175 order tally. SkyWest’s firm order backlog with Embraer presently stands at 11 E175s and 100 E175-E2s.

As of March 31, Embraer’s firm order backlog totaled $19.2 billion in aircraft, down $400 million from the 2016 year-end. Embraer’s backlog has a queue of 432 aircraft comprising 100 E175-E2s, 90 E195-E2s, 88 E175s, 85 E190-E2s, 56 E190s, 10 E195s and three E170s.

Norwegian regional carrier Widerøe will be the launch operator of the E190-E2 aircraft, the first of Embraer’s E2 series to enter passenger service. Widerøe expects to take delivery of its first of three E190-E2s in the first half of 2018. The airline has purchase rights on a further 12 E2 family aircraft.

Azul Brazilian Airlines will be the launch operator for Embraer’s E195-E2, the largest of the E2 series. The airline has in a firm order for 30 of the model, plus purchase rights for 20 additional aircraft. The first E195-E2 rolled out in early March and took its first flight on March 29, over three months ahead of schedule, Embraer said. Azul plans to take delivery of its first E195-E2 in the first half of 2019.

