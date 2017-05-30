EgyptAir has taken delivery the fourth of nine Boeing 737-800 NGs, as part of a fleet modernization plan and expansion strategy.

The Egyptian flag carrier and Star Alliance member said delivery of the ninth aircraft will be finalized by later this year, giving the entire 737-800 fleet an approximate age of six years.

The nine new aircraft are configured for a two-class, 154-seat layout.

“We are working on an overall-plan that would enhance our medium-haul fleet; we managed to further develop our network [and] increase frequencies on the most popular routes,” EgyptAir CEO Safwat Musallam said in a statement.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at