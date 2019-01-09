Delta Air Lines has ordered 15 more Airbus A220 aircraft, bringing to 90 the total of the type the Atlanta-based carrier has on order.

Delta placed its initial order for 75 A220-100s in 2016. The additional orders are the airline’s first for the -300 model. Delta also converted earlier A220 orders to the larger -300, bringing to 50 the number of A220-300s on order.

The aircraft, formerly the Bombardier CSeries 100, was rebranded the A220-100 in July 2018 after Airbus took control of the CSeries program.

Delta plans to debut its A220-100s Jan. 31 on flights to Boston Logan International (BOS) and Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) out of its New York LaGuardia (LGA) hub. Delta will steadily roll the newest narrowbodies out on other US domestic large-hub-to-large-hub routes throughout the summer.

Delta COO Gil West said the additional A220 aircraft “will continue to strategically enable Delta to refresh our fleet, drive further advances in the customer experience and serve as an excellent investment for our customers, employees and shareowners for Delta into the next decade.”

Airbus will produce the A220-300s at a new US assembly facility in Mobile, Alabama. Construction of the plant, to be located adjacent to the existing Airbus A320 assembly facility, will begin later in January.

Airbus on Jan. 9 also announced its first job openings for manufacturing positions for the new A220 production line in Mobile. The openings include aircraft structure/installation mechanics, installers for aircraft cabin furnishings, and aircraft electricians. Airbus said it is also hiring for similar production positions in its current A320 production facility. In total, the company expects to hire approximately 600 new employees over the next 18 months.

