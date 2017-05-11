Delta Air Lines has reached an agreement with Airbus to push back deliveries of 10 of the 25 A350-900s the Atlanta-based carrier has on order.

Delta still plans to take delivery of its first five A350-900s this year. Delta’s first A350 will enter service in the 2017 fourth quarter, and will be the first aircraft in its fleet to feature the airline’s new all-suite business-class product.

The 10 deferred aircraft had been scheduled to be delivered in 2019 and 2020, but will now be delayed by “two to three years with additional delivery flexibility,” Delta said in a statement.

Delta’s A350 deferrals come two weeks after Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines deferred all 22 A350-900s it has on order for the second time in less than a year, including pushing back its first A350 delivery from late 2018 to late 2020.

The A350 deferrals also come on the same day Delta added firm orders for 30 A321-200s to 82 of the type it had already ordered. Delta has 19 of those A321-200s currently operating in its fleet.

Delta EVP and COO Gil West said the new A321 order and the A350 deferral “agreements better align our widebody and narrowbody order books with our fleet replacement needs.”

During Delta’s first-quarter earnings conference call with analysts and reporters, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said there is “excess capacity in widebodies as we look to the future of the industry as a whole.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com