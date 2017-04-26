China Southern Airlines has placed an order for 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft in an effort to facilitate its rapid international expansion.

According to a filing released by the Shanghai Stock Exchange April 26, the deal is worth $6 billion at list prices.

The 20 A350s will be delivered between 2019 and 2022. Six are scheduled for 2019, six for 2020, four for 2021 and four for 2022.

China Southern noted the aircraft will increase capacity 12.1% in ATKs.

Airbus, which confirmed the order, said it has recorded a total of 841 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 45 customers.