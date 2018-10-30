China’s SF Airlines has taken delivery its first Boeing 747-400ERF freighter on Oct. 26, following an eight-month long refurbishment.

The aircraft is one of two ex-Jade Cargo International aircraft, which was bought online by SF Airline for CNY160.8 million ($23 million) and CNY162 million, respectively, in November 2017.

The 11-year old 747 was stored in Shanghai Pudong airport when Jade Cargo International ceased operations in 2011.

The new delivery brings SF Airlines’ fleet size to 47, comprising five 767-300Fs, 25 757-200Fs, 14 737-300Fs and three 737-400Fs.

The Shenzhen-based SF Airlines is the aviation wing for China’s SF Express courier service and has established numerous new destinations both domestically and internationally, starting scheduled service to Chennai and more recently to Singapore.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com