Ethiopian Airlines may announce a Bombardier CSeries or Embraer E2 order at the 2018 Farnborough Air Show, as well as a follow-on deal for Boeing 787s, according to Ethiopian CEO Tewolde Gebremariam. A decision on the 100-seater was originally planned for 2016, with several contenders in the frame for an order. These included the 138-152 seat Boeing 737 MAX 7, which is larger than the spec Ethiopian was seeking, but could have offered fleet commonality. Ethiopian has since taken ...