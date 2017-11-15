CDB Aviation Lease Finance, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., confirmed an order for 90 Airbus A320neo family aircraft during the 2017 Dubai Air Show.

The lessor said its order book now comprises a total of 90 A320neo family aircraft, including 32 A321neo and 58 A320neos.

According to CDB Aviation, the agreement was reached in two steps: an original purchase agreement signed in 2014 for 45 A320neo family aircraft, which remained undisclosed to date; and the firming up of an MOU for an additional 30 A320neo and 15 A321neo aircraft announced at the Paris Air Show in June 2017.

“By confirming today’s order for 90 A320neos, we have doubled our overall order position for the aircraft family,” CDB Aviation president and CEO Peter Chang said. “CDB Aviation is now well positioned with a leading order book for the latest technology narrowbody aircraft to realize our aggressive fleet growth plan and further strengthen our ability to serve airline customers around the world with narrowbody fleet requirements.”

