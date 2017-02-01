Bombardier and Irish regional CityJet finalized a conditional purchase agreement for six CRJ900s plus four options, which was previously announced Jan. 24. According to the Canadian manufacturer, the firm order is valued at $280 million based on list prices, and could increase to $467 million if all options are exercised.

Upon delivery, the aircraft will operate under wet lease in the Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) network.

CityJet acquired SAS Danish regional subsidiary Cimber on Jan. 31.

“The CRJ900 aircraft has proven to be cost efficient and operationally flexible in supporting our contract flying with Scandinavian Airlines and we look forward to the delivery of up to 10 more via the firm purchase agreement announced today,” CityJet executive chairman Pat Byrne said.

CityJet currently owns a fleet of eight CRJ900s, which are on wet lease service with SAS. The airline will also take delivery of four new CRJ900s in early 2017 as per Bombardier’s order announcement on April 25, 2016, bringing CityJet’s owned fleet of CRJ900s to 12.

As part of its acquisition of Cimber, CityJet will operate Cimber’s fleet of 11 CRJ900s also on wet lease service with SAS. “These aircraft will be replaced by up to 10 additional CRJ900s ordered under the firm purchase agreement with Bombardier that was announced today,” Bombardier said in a statement.

