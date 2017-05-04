Boeing’s orders and delivery pace slowed in April, with 51 commercial aircraft delivered to 32 customers (compared to 70 aircraft to 38 customers in March) and 14 new aircraft orders from four customers (compared to 124 aircraft from nine customers in March).

Boeing delivered 51 commercial aircraft* to 23 airlines, six lessors and three unidentified customers during the month. Year-to-date, the US-based manufacturer has delivered 213 commercial aircraft.

Ryanair led Boeing’s April tally as the Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) took delivery of seven new 737-800s. China Eastern Airlines received three new aircraft during the month (two 737-800s and a 777-300ER) and two aircraft each were delivered to American Airlines (a 737-800 and a 787-8), Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation (a 737-800 and a 777-300ER), China Southern Airlines (both 737-800s), Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines (both 737-900ERs), US-based lessor GECAS (both 737-800s), UK leisure airline Jet2.com (both 737-800s), Korean Air (a 747-8 and a 787-9), Norwegian (both 737-800s), Russian lessor Sberbank Leasing (both 737-800s), Turkish carrier SunExpress Airlines (both 737-800s) and Air France subsidiary Transavia (both 737-800s).

Additional 787 deliveries in April included a 787-8 to Singapore-based medium-haul LCC Scoot and one 787-9 each to Aeromexico, Air France-KLM Group, Japan’s All Nippon Airways, US-based lessor CIT Aerospace, Saudi Arabian Airlines and China’s Xiamen Airlines.

Boeing’s April firm orders included eight 737 MAXs (variant unspecified) from an unidentified customer, another three 737 MAXs (variant unspecified) from a separate unidentified customer, two 787-9s from a third unidentified customer (valued at $529.2 million) and one 737-800 for SMBC Aviation Capital, bringing the Dublin-based lessor’s year-to-date total of 737-800s orders to three, a $288 million investment.

Year-to-date, Boeing’s gross commercial aircraft order total stands at 187 aircraft, valued at $24 billion. Taking year-to-date changes into account, Boeing has logged net orders for 156 aircraft through April 30 (107 737 MAX family aircraft; 47 737-800 NGs; 10 737-900ERs; one 747-8; eight 777-300ERs, one 777F; four 787-8s and nine 787-9s).

*Note: ATW does not count military, government or private customer orders or deliveries in its commercial aircraft tallies. All quoted order values are based on current list prices.

