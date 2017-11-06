Air China 737 MAX 8
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 has entered the Chinese market days ahead of US President Donald Trump’s Nov. 8-10 visit to China, during which Boeing commercial aircraft sales are expected to a be a prime topic of discussion. Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister—who recently was front and center at a White House signing ceremony to finalize an order for 39 Boeing widebody aircraft by Singapore Airlines—is among a group of CEOs accompanying Trump to China, ...
