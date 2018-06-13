Boeing logged 40 new commercial aircraft bookings in May, over half for 737 MAXs, lifting the US manufacturer’s total gross orders for 2018 to 361 commercial aircraft, valued at about $63 billion. This figure more than doubles Airbus’s year-to-date gross orders (160) and sales ($27 billion). Counting changes and cancellations, Boeing can claim a net total of 291 new commercial aircraft orders for the year-to-date. The US-based manufacturer’s backlog stands at 5,874 ...