Boeing has delivered 554 commercial aircraft as of Sept. 30, including 202 aircraft during the third quarter alone, the US-based manufacturer said Oct. 5. This is a 1.5% increase on year to-date deliveries over 2016, and a 12.2% year-over-year increase in third-quarter deliveries.

Boeing’s 737 family aircraft were the only Boeing commercial aircraft to show an increase in deliveries year-over-year, but given the number of 737 orders so far this year (415 gross, 360 net) and the number of 737s in backlog (4,431, or 78.3% of Boeing’s entire backlog of 5,659 unfilled orders as of Sept. 30), it is not surprising.

Irish LCC Ryanair and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines are vying to be Boeing’s largest commercial aircraft delivery customer of the year, with Ryanair leading year to-date with 41 aircraft, all 737-800s, compared to Southwest’s 38, a mix of 737-800s and 11 new 737 MAX 8s.

Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines has taken delivery of 26 aircraft so far this year (16 737s and 10 787 Dreamliners), followed by Norwegian (with 22 737s and two 787-9s) and China’s Xiamen Airlines (with 17 737s and three 787-9s).

Deliveries to aircraft leasing companies are down slightly this year, 93 in 2017 year to-date, versus 95 in 2016. Singapore’s BOC Aviation Ltd. has taken the most new Boeing aircraft among the lessors so far in 2017, with 14 737-800s and two 777-300ERs, followed by GECAS (with 11 737-800s and two 777-300ERs) and Air Lease Corp. (with nine 737-800s, two 777-300ERs and one 787-9).

Year-to-date delivery tallies from Boeing’s European competitor Airbus are expected to be released imminently.

