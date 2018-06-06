Airbus added firm orders for 24 commercial aircraft in May to its year-to-date gross total of 160 aircraft orders, including an end-of-month booking from an unidentified customer for 15 A350-900s valued at approximately $4.8 billion. The remaining new orders for the month came from Lufthansa, for six A320neos and three A320ceos, valued at $967 million at list prices. Counting conversions and cancellations, Airbus has a net total of 110 commercial aircraft orders for the year to-date. The ...