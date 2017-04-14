Azerbaijan-based Silk Way was identified April 14 as the customer behind an order for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s originally announced at the Farnborough Airshow in July 2016. The order was originally listed as coming from an unidentified customer. The total value of the transaction is $1.1 billion at list prices.

Baku-based Silk Way Group is the parent of 23 companies, mostly aviation-related. Among its two air cargo carrier subsidiaries Silk Way Airlines and Silk Way West Airlines, the company operates three 747-400 freighters, three 747-8 freighters and two 767-300 freighters.

"Silk Way’s … profitability is a direct result of investing in its fleet and services and growing its regional and international footprint," Silk Way Group president Zaur Akhundov said. “We will maintain our rate of growth supported by [these] 10 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes."

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com