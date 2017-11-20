Dublin-based lessor Avolon has finalized a firm order for 55 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and 20 MAX 10s, plus options for 20 MAX 8s, valued at nearly $11 billion at list prices.

The order, which was originally announced as a memorandum of understanding at the 2017 Paris Air Show, was announced as firm by Boeing on Nov. 20.

“This is the largest single order that we have placed with Boeing to date and underscores the scale of our ambition and the strength of our business. We have experienced strong interest in our initial MAX orders and this incremental order reflects this demand,” Avolon CEO Dómhnal Slattery said.

Avolon has an owned, managed and committed fleet of 915 aircraft as of Sept. 30, 2017 – including over 140 737 MAXs – ranking it among the three largest aircraft lessors.

To date, the 737 MAX has accumulated more than 4,000 total orders from 92 customers.

